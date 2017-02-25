Bulls Fans Are Very Sensitive About Players Wearing Derrick Rose's Old Number

Derrick Rose’s shadow still looms large over the Chicago Bulls apparently. Anthony Morrow, who was picked up in the trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, wore #1 in his first game with the Bulls. He has already vowed to change numbers because the hurt of the Derrick Rose era is still too real in Chicago.

Nooo disrespect to the fans here in chicago! Had I known y'all felt like this about number 1 I swear I wouldn't have chose it. I apologize — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017

I'm getting it changed asap. D Rose is my guy always respected him and what he means to the chi! Again I apologize to the fans, love you all — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017

Apparently Michael Carter-Williams was also scared away from wearing #1 because of Bulls fans. This is a good time to remember that Derrick Rose did not die. Derrick Rose was traded to the New York Knicks where he now wears the number 25. It’s also good to remember that Jerome Bettis is from Detroit, much like Derrick Rose is from Chicago.

Rose played 7 seasons in Chicago. He won an MVP award in 2010-2011 that probably should have gone to LeBron James. The Bulls made the Eastern Conference Finals once in the Rose era and lost in the 1st round four times.

The fact that Bulls fans are so sensitive about Rose’s number is both kind of admirable and very sad. I mean, what’s the endgame here? Michael Carter-Williams and Anthony Morrow didn’t trade Rose, but I guess if this helps the healing process.