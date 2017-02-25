It's Spring Training for the Sprinklers Too

Your browser does not support iframes. Saturday’s Cleveland Indians-Cincinnati Reds spring training game was briefly delayed when the sprinklers went off in the bottom of the eighth inning. Reds manager Bryan Price said this might be the third time such a premature spraying has happened since he’s been with the team.

This is literally the most exciting thing I could find from today’s baseball happenings and, upon reflection, is the perfect spring training story. Sprinklers going off at the wrong time is bound to happen after a long offseason. Everything, even inanimate objects, needs to work the kinks out.