Jose Fernandez's Daughter Was Born Friday Night

Last August, Jose Fernandez and his girlfriend Maria Arias found out they were going to be parents to a little girl. They settled on a name, Penelope, and were awaiting the big day when Fernandez was killed a month later in a boating accident off the coast of Miami.

Friday night, the Miami Herald reported, Penelope was born.

Fernandez was excited about becoming a father. At his funeral service, Fernandez’s agent, Scott Boras, described a conversation he had with the pitcher. “He wanted to know, am I going to be a good father?” Boras said during the eulogy. “And I told him, you’re going to be a great father because you’re going to treat your child in the same way that your mother treated you and you’ll know exactly what to do,” he said. “The next day he ordered a baseball glove in all those colors he loved and he put ‘Penelope’ on it.”

No details yet on height and weight.

Fernandez, 27, and two friends, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero, died Sept. 25 when their boat crashed into some rocks on the Florida coastline. All three men had been drinking, and toxicology reports found cocaine in the systems of Fernandez and Macias.