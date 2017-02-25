Kansas' Josh Jackson Charged With Damaging Women's Basketball Player's Car, Disciplined "in-house"

Josh Jackson, a freshman guard at Kansas Jayhawks, was charged on Friday with “one count of criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a car” according to the Kansas City Star. The incident took place in December outside a bar in Lawrence, Kansas. (Sophomore Lagerald Vick was also a person of interest.)

The owner of the car who reported the incident is a player for the Kansas women’s team. Jackson was punished “in-house” according to Bill Self and has not missed any time. Meanwhile, the victim, sophomore transfer McKenzie Calvert, has seen her playing time basically cut in half since the incident. Via the Kansas City Star:

That hasn’t been the case for the women’s player, McKenzie Calvert. The sophomore guard, who was a top recruit before coming to KU, was the Jayhawks’ leading scorer in five of the first eight women’s games this season. She averaged 28.1 minutes per game. Calvert didn’t play in the ninth game, which was two days after she reported the vandalism to police. In the next 18 games, she didn’t play in another three. In those 19 games, her minutes per game dropped to 15.6.

Obviously, there could be many reasons for a decrease in playing time, but the timing sure is weird.