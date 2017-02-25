Kim Mulkey on Parents Who Won't Send Daughters to Baylor: "Knock Them Right in the Face"

Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey notched her 500th career victory on Saturday as the Bears knocked off Texas Tech. The achievement will be overshadowed by her postgame comments made in defense of the university and the intense national scrutiny it’s under as a result of a massive sexual assault scandal.

“If somebody’s around you and they ever say, ‘I will never send my daughter to Baylor,’ you knock them right in the face,” Mulkey told the crowd. Her comment was met with loud cheers. “Because these kids are on this campus. I work here. My daughter went to school here. It’s the best damn school in America.”

Mulkey continued her impassioned defense during media availability.

“I’m just tired of hearing it,” she told reporters. “I’m tired of people talking on it on a national scale that don’t know what they’re talking about. If they didn’t sit in those meetings and they weren’t a part of the investigation, you’re repeating things that you’ve heard. It’s over, it’s done.

“I would send my daughter here and I’d pay for anyone else’s daughter to come here. I work here every day. I’m in the know and I’m tired of hearing it. The problems we have at Baylor are no different than the problems at any other school in America. Period.”

And that’s what she said. Period.