Bryson DeChambeau Ripped USGA After Sidesaddle Putting Talk, Then Apologized

Bryson DeChambeau was called out last week by Grayson Murray for withdrawing from the Genesis Open on a sponsor’s invite. This week brought another issue for DeChambeau, and this one involved the USGA.

DeChambeau created his own putter, which the USGA ruled as non-conforming, earlier this year, but he also implemented a side-saddle putting stance that he claimed once he perfected, “would be like cheating.”

Apparently, all of this didn’t sit well with the USGA and according to Golf Digest. DeChambeau told a media member after his fourth cut in five starts that he had a long conversation with the USGA.

“It was a long conversation. But the USGA essentially doesn’t like me doing it. “I’m pretty much done with it. They’re not a good organization, and you can quote me on that. I’m part of their family and as family it’s very frustrating to see them stunt the growth of the game.”

Those are pretty strong words from a guy who is in his rookie season on Tour and hasn’t exactly had a spectacular season. So strong in fact that DeChambeau apologized for the remarks on Sunday morning through his Twitter account.

We’ll see how this ends up for DeChambeau in the long run, but toning it down would be good for him considering he’s only made three cuts this season and his highest finish is a T36 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.