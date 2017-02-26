Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Announce They're Having a Boy with Exploding Ball

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky announced that they were having a second child on February 17th via Instagram. Johnson then won the Genesis Open just two days later and moved to number one in the world rankings.

On Sunday, Johnson and Gretzky used Instagram and an exploding golf ball while on a beach to announce the sex of their second child.

💙👶🏼@djohnsonpga A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

It’s a boy.