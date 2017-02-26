Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Announce They're Having a Boy with Exploding Ball

Golf USA Today Sports

Dustin Johnson hits exploding golf ball on beach to announce sex of second child

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky announced that they were having a second child on February 17th via Instagram. Johnson then won the Genesis Open just two days later and moved to number one in the world rankings.

On Sunday, Johnson and Gretzky used Instagram and an exploding golf ball while on a beach to announce the sex of their second child.

It’s a boy.

