Bulls Offered Free Tickets to Oscars Gary From Chicago During Oscars

As host of the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel had a bit where he invited a tour bus of unknowing folks (including Gary from Chicago) to the award show.

Much like Ken Bone did during the presidential debates, Gary from Chicago stole the show and became an internet meme in the process.

While it seemed like a strange way to use time during the broadcast, #GaryFromChicago was nearly immediately trending on Twitter.

In a savvy move, the Chicago Bulls caught on quick and offered Gary free tickets to a Bulls game.

As you can see in the GIF above, Gary from Chicago has a perfect Michael Jordan impersonation with his tongue out in celebration.

Gary from Chicago! We've got you covered if you want to come to a game! #Oscars — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2017

Memphis Grizzlies social media specialist Amara Baptist suggested the idea and thirteen minutes later, the Bulls tweeted out the invitation.

Shortly after, the Chicago Bears offered Gary a free new phone case. While it’s not as impressive as courtside tickets, it’s still something he didn’t have this morning.

Congratulations, Gary from Chicago. Enjoy the fun new phone decor and crazy impressive exposure.