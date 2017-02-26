VIDEO: Harry Kane Scored a Hat-Trick Against Stoke

Matches are never over in the English Premier League. But, this one is all but. Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored three goals in the opening 37 minutes to give Spurs a 3-0 lead over Stoke. He’s scoring so quickly we can’t finish the blog post.

Kane scored this goal to open things up.

He scored this second goal, which was a spectacular volley. The mark of how spectacular it was is how easy it looked.

He added his third on a deflection.