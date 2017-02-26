Kurt Busch Wins Daytona 500 On Final Lap Pass

Kurt Busch won the 59th Daytona 500 on Sunday will a thrilling last-lap pass to secure the championship. The final run to the finish featured both Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson running out of fuel while leading in the final five laps. Busch and Joey Lagano made the most of it, sweeping past Larson on the final trip around the track to finish 1-2.

Here’s a look at the last lap:

It was Busch’s first win at the Daytona 500 in 17 tries.

Here are some scenes from the celebration: