LaVar Ball Walked Back Comment That Lonzo Ball Will Only Play For The Lakers

UCLA star Lonzo Ball looks like he will be a Top 5 pick in the NBA Draft. His hometown Los Angeles Lakers have a good chance of picking in the Top 5. His father LaVar Ball had to walk back his comment to ESPN about his son only playing for the Lakers.

“All I said was that my boy is going to play for the Lakers, and I’m going to speak it into existence,” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Saturday night. “I want him to be a Laker, but I wasn’t saying he’s only going to play for the Lakers.”

This is far from LaVar Ball’s first foray into notable public commentary about his sons. He has already guaranteed a UCLA national title and said Lonzo will be better than Steph Curry this season. This would have been the most notable Ball-family incident of the weekend if LaMelo had not missed 20 three-pointers in a playoff loss.