Michigan State's Eron Harris, Out with a Career-Ending Injury, Enters Game to Kiss Court on Senior Day

Michigan State guard Eron Harris sustained a season-ending leg injury against Purdue last week. No one thought he’d play in another collegiate game, but Spartans coach Tom Izzo cooked up an awesome way to honor his injured player on Senior Day.

In the waning seconds of MSU’s 84-74 victory over Wisconsin, Harris took off his warmups and checked into the game, leg brace and all. He was greeted with a warm welcome from the Breslin Center crowd, his teammates, and Badgers players who appreciated the significance of the moment.

Harris then participated in the Michigan State senior tradition of kissing the mid-court logo during the home finale.

Izzo said only he and the team’s equipment manager knew Harris would be entering the game if the score became lopsided. Afterward he expressed gratitude that he was able to give his departing senior one final shining moment.

“Thank god for the officials,” he said. “Thank god Wisconsin was okay with it. I think it was a big deal to Eron. We made him dress. One of the great moments in my Michigan State career.”