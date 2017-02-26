Ravens Safety Matt Elam Arrested With 126 Grams of Marijuana

Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam was arrested this morning in Miami after being pulled over for reckless driving. He is facing multiple drug charges including possession with intent to sell.

According to Miami-Dade police records, Elam was booked at 3:45 a.m. today on charges of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell or deliver, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they initially pulled Elam over for reckless driving and found 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone in his vehicle.

Elam was an All-American at Florida in 2012. He has been sidelined by multiple injuries and been considered a bust since the Ravens chose him in the first round of the 2013 draft.

There isn’t a good time for a serious drug arrest. But, with Elam about to be hitting the free agent market next month, this was a particularly bad one.