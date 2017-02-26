Rickie Fowler Collects Fourth PGA Tour Victory with Win at The Honda Classic

Rickie Fowler won his fourth PGA Tour tournament on Sunday at the Honda Classic. Fowler entered the final round with a four-stroke lead and despite quite a few bad holes, he fought through three bogeys, a double-bogey, and made five birdies that not only held onto that four-stroke lead, but extended it to five strokes as the rest of the field struggled on The Bear Trap.

It’s hard enough to win once on the PGA Tour; Fowler now has four wins and is only 27-years-old. If you don’t think that is a big accomplishment, there are only six players on Tour that are 28 or younger with at least four wins: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler. He’s got time to grab more and I’m sure he will.

The list of winners this season is pretty outstanding.

Fowler, who spent a lot of time after the third round with the media, apologized to his fans for not being able to make it out for autographs through his Instagram account.

The crowds were awesome out there today!! Tomorrow is going to be a tough afternoon but can't wait!! A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

He really is a great guy and takes a lot of heat for being such a star on social media and not always putting it all together on the course, but four wins before the age of 28 is pretty damn good.