Robert Griffin III Restrained By Girlfriend During Incident At Florida State Track

Robert Griffin III and girlfriend Grete Sadeiko are in the news again after an incident while training at Florida State’s track this week. In a video posted by TMZ, you can see Griffin had to be restrained by Sadeiko while being confronted by another man during a workout.

Apparently RG3 bumped into another runner on the track, who didn’t take kindly to the incident. Things got heated and they got into each other’s faces.

TMZ talked to Sadeiko, who downplayed the incident:

“The [other guy] got heated and got way too close to [Robert] but Robert didn’t touch the guy not once nor put his hands on him. The guy tried to approach him again while Robert was walking away. I went between so the guy wouldn’t do anything stupid and that was the end of it.”

Yeah this is definitely a minor incident but for some reason this pair is never far from drama.