VIDEO: Rickie Fowler Finds Sprinkler Head with Putt During The Honda Classic

Rickie Fowler held a four-stroke lead entering the final round of The Honda Classic at PGA National. After opening par-par-birdie, Fowler made the decision to putt from off the green on the par-4 fourth hole. It was a decision that ended up costing him a stroke as there was a sprinkler head near his line and his ball went directly into it.

The shot cost Fowler a stroke and two holes later Fowler found the water on the par-4 sixth hole and finished with a double-bogey and his lead is now only two strokes.