WATCH: Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Kyle Busch Involved In Major Daytona 500 Wreck

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was running out front at the 2017 Daytona 500 in his return to NASCAR, and had been favored to win the event. Unfortunately, those plans hit a snag as he was involved in a major wreck with just 96 laps to go. Junior was leading the race when he was taken out.

The crash involved a host of big names, including Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth. Here’s a look at what happened:

At last check, Earnhardt’s team had repaired the damage and gotten him back on the track but his car was in rough shape:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back on track after an accident in the Daytona 500 but he said his steering wheel is… https://t.co/2gZ1z7GBht — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 26, 2017

Earnhardt led the race at its halfway point which was an amazing story, considering he missed the second half of the 2016 season while dealing with the after-effects of a concussion. It looks like his dream of a comeback win is all but over.