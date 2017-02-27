The Steelers Just Made Antonio Brown The NFL's Highest Paid Receiver With New $68 Million Deal

Antonio Brown is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver, as the Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with him on a new deal Monday. The four-year, $68 million extension will keep Brown in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

Brown’s new deal will pay him $17 million annually, surpassing A.J. Green’s $15 million average with the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown will turn 29 in July but since his game is mostly built on short-area quickness and route-running, he should remain an effective target for years to come.

The Central Michigan product has been to five Pro Bowls and has earned three first-team All-Pro selections during his seven-year career. He has topped the 100-catch mark in four consecutive seasons, while surpassing 1,250 yards in each of those years. His consistency is so valuable that the Steelers are clearly willing to overlook the “antics” that put him on the outs with the franchise just a few weeks ago.

With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger feeling the Steelers need to step it up and win now before he retires, re-working Brown’s contract was a must. He had just one year left on his previous deal.

Now everything appears to be set for next season and the Steelers can focus on filling other needs.