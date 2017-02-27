Best Picture Incorrectly Announced for "La La Land" Instead of "Moonlight"

The Oscars closed with a bang that topped Steve Harvey’s gaffe in announcing the wrong Miss Universe. Warren Beatty looked at the card, handed it off to Fay Dunaway, who announced the winner for Best Picture as “La La Land.” The cast and producers were on stage and were giving their speeches, when the correction came.

La La Land originally announced as Best Picture https://t.co/haV4Lv9WSQ — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) February 27, 2017

The Oscar for Best Picture was supposed to go to “Moonlight.”

The “La La Land” blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals jokes immediately began. Truly as stunning and awkward a moment as you will ever see at the Academy Awards. Here’s the moment when it was announced, to at first stunned silence and laughter as if they were joking.