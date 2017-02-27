Roundup: Emma Stone Wins, RIP Bill Paxton & Donald Trump Eats Steak with Ketchup

Kate Bock, an SI Swimsuit model who dates Kevin Love … lots of bullets were flying in Charlotte over the weekend … yes, Donald Trump eats his steak with ketchup and tips busboys $100 … “Sword-wielding felon threatens Walmart customers in parking lot” … religion is the reason these two neighboring towns in Alberta have vastly different vaccination rates … “Meet the Math Professor Who’s Fighting Gerrymandering With Geometry” … teenagers aren’t hanging out as much in person because they’re ‘live chillin’ via new apps … “A Paid Hour a Week for Sex? Swedish Town Considers It” … yes, there is way too much coverage of Donald Trump, but the masses keep clicking … here are all the Oscar winners … “Breakdancers pummel commuter refusing to make space for performance on Brooklyn train” …

Why it was so smart of the Big East to dump football. [WSJ]

Transgender boy wins State wrestling title, caps undefeated season. She had been taking testosterone to transition to a boy, so clearly had an unfair advantage. [AP]

College student accuses two football players of rape. They lost their scholarship, and withdrew from school. Then she admitted she made it all up. [Chronicle]

“Openly gay football recruit My-King Johnson will make history with Arizona Wildcats.” [Tucson.com]

Kevin Durant appeals to Silicon Valley. Yet another reason he was smart to leave Oklahoma City. [NYT]

Speaking of the Thunder, they dropped the Pelicans to 0-3 since adding DeMarcus Cousins. Russell Westbrook had a triple double; Cousins fouled out with 31 points. [Oklahoman]

Remember nine days ago how I asked on the radio if undefeated Gonzaga was a fraud? The Zags lost at home to BYU Saturday night. [Spokesman.com]

RIP Bill Paxton, the great actor who passed away Sunday at the age of 61. Cause of death: Complications from surgery. [Hollywood Reporter]

Interesting process MLB teams have “sniff out” bad guys. [NY Post]

Enigma is another word for DeMarcus Cousins, says a guy who got kicked out of the locker room by him years ago. [CBS Sacramento]

I thought Justin Timberlake’s song and dance intro was as good as Jimmy Kimmel’s standup.

And Kimmel was very good.

Emma Stone, soooooooo good. This was her 1st movie!