USA Today Sports

Islanders Prospect Josh Winquist's Dazzling Goal Deserves All the Awards

Islanders Prospect Josh Winquist's Dazzling Goal Deserves All the Awards

NHL

Islanders Prospect Josh Winquist's Dazzling Goal Deserves All the Awards

Bridgeport Tigers left winger Josh Winquist created a masterpiece on Sunday. The end result of his fancy footwork and puck-handling was a goal. But that may be a reductive way to look at it. What Winquist really did was introduce beautiful new art into the world for the masses to study and appreciate. Or, at the minimum, share online with accompanying googly eye emojis.

NHL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home