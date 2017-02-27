Islanders Prospect Josh Winquist's Dazzling Goal Deserves All the Awards

.@Jwinny21 with a highlight-reel goal that you'll want to watch over and over again. pic.twitter.com/8XTfEPW9Tw — AHL (@TheAHL) February 26, 2017

Bridgeport Tigers left winger Josh Winquist created a masterpiece on Sunday. The end result of his fancy footwork and puck-handling was a goal. But that may be a reductive way to look at it. What Winquist really did was introduce beautiful new art into the world for the masses to study and appreciate. Or, at the minimum, share online with accompanying googly eye emojis.