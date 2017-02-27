Islanders Prospect Josh Winquist's Dazzling Goal Deserves All the Awards

Bridgeport Tigers left winger Josh Winquist created a masterpiece on Sunday. The end result of his fancy footwork and puck-handling was a goal. But that may be a reductive way to look at it. What Winquist really did was introduce beautiful new art into the world for the masses to study and appreciate. Or, at the minimum, share online with accompanying googly eye emojis.
Latest Leads
29m
1hr
2hr
3hr
Pelicans are 0-3 With DeMarcus Cousins
Off to a great start.
4hr
UFC's Bruce Buffer Has Announced Some Non-Winners, Just Like the Oscars
Hollywood is like MMA.
5hr
Roundup: Emma Stone Wins, RIP Bill Paxton & Donald Trump Eats Steak with Ketchup
Kate Bock, an SI Swimsuit model who dates Kevin Love … lots of bullets were flying in Charlotte over the weekend … (…)
13hr
Bulls Offered Free Tickets to Oscars Gary From Chicago During Oscars
As host of the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel had a bit where he invited a tour bus of unknowing folks (including Gary from Chicago) to the award (…)
Comments