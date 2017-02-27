Kyle Lowry To Have Wrist Surgery, Hopes To Return For Playoffs

Kyle Lowry is set to undergo surgery to remove “loose bodies” from his right wrist and will miss several weeks. That’s bad news for the Toronto Raptors who currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and need their All-Star point guard healthy.

Lowry is likely to miss at least four to five weeks, but should be able to return for the postseason. Corey Joseph is set to take over as Toronto’s starting point guard, and he has aeraged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals when starting this year. That should help the Raptors survive over the next month, but Joseph isn’t Lowry and he’ll need to consistently step up his production in a big way.

The Raptors saw weakness in their Eastern Conference rivals, which is why they went out and got Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker before the NBA trade deadline. Now they are missing their point man on offense.

The next few weeks could be a struggle for the Raptors, but if they can somehow maintain their spot without Lowry, they could be better for it when the postseason rolls around.