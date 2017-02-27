NCAAF USA Today Sports

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 5: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Mississippi State Bulldogs celebrates with fans after the end of an NCAA college football game at Davis Wade Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi State beat the Texas A&M Aggies 35-28. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Mississippi State Inexplicably Inks Dan Mullen To Big Extension

Dan Mullen and Mississippi State have agreed to a four-year contract extension in which he will make $4.5 million per season. I get that Mississippi State has long been a perennial bottom feeder in the SEC and Mullen might be the best coach in school history, but giving him an $18 million extension is the height of lunacy.

Mullen is coming off a 6-7 season during which the Bulldogs finished tied for fifth-place in the SEC West at 3-5. He took the team to a 10-3 record and an Orange Bowl berth in 2014 and a 9-4 record in 2015, but his teams have finished the season in the top 25 just twice. His record during his eight seasons in Starkville is 61-42 and 29-35 in the SEC. That’s not a guy who should be getting $4.5 million a year.

I’m not saying MSU should have fired Mullen, but there was no reason to extend him right now. He has more bowl wins (five) and bowl appearances (seven in a row) than any coach in school history but, again, there was no urgency to give him a big extension. It’s not like he’s dominating the SEC West and is a hot property for other schools.

