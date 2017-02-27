NJCAA National Championship Game Ends Early After Player Assaults Referee, Gets Arrested

Dakota College beat Erie Community College, 7-4, in the National Junior College Athletic Association championship on Sunday. The game was called early after Erie freshman Brandon Day exited the penalty box and attacked a referee. Day was arrested after the game and charged with assault and remains in custody according to WKBW.

