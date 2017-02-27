Pelicans are 0-3 With DeMarcus Cousins

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, 118-110. Anthony Davis scored 38 points. DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points, 10 rebounds and was called for his 20th technical foul of the season. Cousins is facing his second mandatory suspension of the season, unless this latest tech is rescinded like two others this season.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook had another triple-double, going off for 41 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He even fouled out Cousins with a huge dunk late in the game.

The Pelicans are now 0-3 since acquiring Cousins from the Sacramento Kings. New Orleans is 3.5 games out of the 8th seed and the Timberwolves, uber-sensitive Mavericks, Blazers, Kings and Nuggets are all ahead of them.