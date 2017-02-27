Rebecca Grant Rants: Getting to know JaCorey Williams of Middle Tennessee

Rebecca Grant interviews JaCorey Williams of Middle Tennessee about the Blue Raiders’ upset last year, his team this year, and his favorite player growing up.
