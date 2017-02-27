Rowdy Crystal Palace Fans Vandalized Their Own Team's Bus By Mistake

Crystal Palace beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in a crucial relegation “six-pointer” in the Premier League. Before the match, Crystal Palace fans vandalized a bus parked outside of a hotel, presuming it was the Middlesbrough bus with red, white, and blue paint. It was actually the Crystal Palace bus. Oops

Palace fans vandalise what they think is the boro coach. But boro flew down and borrowed one of the palace coaches causing £40k of damage 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/SsXn6F6KoR — Rich Cook (@Rickyc1234) February 26, 2017