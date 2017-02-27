Soccer USA Today Sports

Rowdy Crystal Palace Fans Vandalized Their Own Team's Bus By Mistake

Crystal Palace beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in a crucial relegation “six-pointer” in the Premier League. Before the match, Crystal Palace fans vandalized a bus parked outside of a hotel, presuming it was the Middlesbrough bus with red, white, and blue paint. It was actually the Crystal Palace bus. Oops

