VIDEO: Steven Adams Verbally Abuses Rim After Missed Free Throw

Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams stepped to the free-throw line late in Sunday’s game with a four-point lead over New Orleans. He bricked his first attempt off of the back rim. Then, like a carpenter blaming his shoddy tools for shoddy work, he berated the inanimate object with some colorful language.

Adams’ Thunder would go on to win by eight points, meaning his 1-for-5 performance from the charity stripe had no real consequences. Despite an 11-for-23 stretch over his last five games, Adams’ season free-throw percentage sits at 65.9 percent, exactly eight percentage points better than his career average.