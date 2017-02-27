NBA USA Today Sports

WATCH: Dwight Howard Shoved Al Horford Because He Couldn't Take A Hard Foul

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 13: Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics at Philips Arena on January 13, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dwight Howard is softer than a wet ham sandwich. There, I said it. The Atlanta Hawks center can’t even take a hard foul without lashing out. On Monday night Howard shoved Boston Celtics forward Al Horford after he was on the receiving end of a hard foul.

Here’s one look at what happened:

And another:

OK, that’s a hard foul by Horford, but nothing out of the ordinary or next level. He pulled Howard’s arm down to prevent him from getting a shot off. It was a basketball play.

If Howard was actually mad, why didn’t he get in Horford’s face or actually stand up for himself and go nose-to-nose with him. Instead he reached out and shoved him as he was walking away. That is the ultimate fake tough guy move.

Howard rightly received a technical foul for the shove and is being blasted on Twitter as a result of what was just a stupid, childish reaction to the play. He later was ejected from the game as he picked up his second technical for hanging on the rim:

Nice game Dwight.

