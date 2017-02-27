WATCH: Dwight Howard Shoved Al Horford Because He Couldn't Take A Hard Foul

Dwight Howard is softer than a wet ham sandwich. There, I said it. The Atlanta Hawks center can’t even take a hard foul without lashing out. On Monday night Howard shoved Boston Celtics forward Al Horford after he was on the receiving end of a hard foul.

Here’s one look at what happened:

And another:

Dwight Howard assigned the technical for pushing Al Horford pic.twitter.com/vzknGaPLa6 #celtics — Celtics Legend (@CelticsFanMVP) February 28, 2017

OK, that’s a hard foul by Horford, but nothing out of the ordinary or next level. He pulled Howard’s arm down to prevent him from getting a shot off. It was a basketball play.

If Howard was actually mad, why didn’t he get in Horford’s face or actually stand up for himself and go nose-to-nose with him. Instead he reached out and shoved him as he was walking away. That is the ultimate fake tough guy move.

Howard rightly received a technical foul for the shove and is being blasted on Twitter as a result of what was just a stupid, childish reaction to the play. He later was ejected from the game as he picked up his second technical for hanging on the rim:

Dwight Howard was just ejected from the game for picking up his second technical foul, this one for hanging on the rim. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 28, 2017

Nice game Dwight.