WATCH: Kansas' Carlton Bragg Missed A Dunk In Spectacular Fashion

Carlton Bragg is an immensely talented young basketball player, but it’s going to take him a while to live down what happened Monday night.

The Kansas Jayhawks were hosting the Oklahoma Sooners and Bragg had a breakaway opportunity in the middle of the second half of a tight game. He had the chance to bring the house down with a thunderous dunk. That didn’t happen.

Watch:

Oh Carlton…oh no.

That is as mesmerizing a missed dunk/rim rejection as you’ll ever see and Bragg will be seeing it in his nightmares for years.

Kansas won the game 73-63.