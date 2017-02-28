Baker Mayfield Apologized For His Arrest On Instagram

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing while in Arkansas over the weekend. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old apologized for his actions in a post on his Instagram page:

Mayfield’s statement ended with this:

“I wish I could individually apologize to every single person that I have affected. Just know that I am extremely sorry. I will earn your respect back and prove that I can handle myself in every situation, on and off the field.”

Look, Mayfield is a kid and made a horrible mistake. He should certainly be punished and I’d suspend him for a game or two for what were clearly unacceptable actions. That said, I’m willing to give him a second chance if he cleans things up and acts right.

Mayfield is a Heisman Trophy favorite for next season and the Sooners are expected to compete for a national title. This will surely distract from that quest, and will be talked about endlessly in the lead-up to next season.