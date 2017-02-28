NFL USA Today Sports

Chris Jones On Combine Wardrobe Malfunction: "I looked down and the hummer is out."

Chris Jones at Combine

Chris Jones On Combine Wardrobe Malfunction: "I looked down and the hummer is out."

NFL

Chris Jones On Combine Wardrobe Malfunction: "I looked down and the hummer is out."

The NFL Combine has been shoehorning large football players into progressively skimpy, skin-tight outfits. One-year-ago today the inevitable happened. Mississippi State defensive lineman Chris Jones had a wardrobe malfunction during the 40-yard dash.

SI caught up with Chris Jones on this momentous anniversary. He relived his thoughts in the moment.

“I looked down and the hummer is out,” he says. “I try to cover it up. I’m thinking to myself, ‘little kids are watching.’”

Jones let the incident neither phase nor define him. He had a strong first season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

, , , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home