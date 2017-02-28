Curt Schilling Got Burned By Jason Kander On Twitter

Donald Trump said that American soldiers “don’t fight to win.” Veteran and Democratic politician Jason Kander took issue with the comment.

POTUS just said our soldiers "don't fight to win." I'd happily introduce him to some friends of mine who have fought pretty hard to win. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 27, 2017

Schilling, considering a political career himself, took issue with Kander’s critique. Kander did not read into the President’s wording with Schilling’s particular political bent.

@JasonKander know he was referring to leadership and not the soldiers on the ground. But that doesn't allow you to piss about it of you — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 28, 2017

Schilling then disparaged Kander’s war service in Afghanistan and pointed to his own experience having spent time visiting the troops.

@etrigan_27 @JasonKander and elsewhere all seemed like warfighters working their asses off to win.Jason, spend much time outside the wire? — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 28, 2017

A LOT of folks did more than me, but yes, I was outside the wire about 4 days/week. How about your deployment, Curt? https://t.co/w8SjOG6K8f — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 28, 2017

@JasonKander I wasn't deployed, I just had the honor of spending 18 days in theater while visiting soldiers who actually did stuff — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 28, 2017

Kander cut him down, hard.

@gehrig38 Thank you for your service. We are forever in your debt. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 28, 2017

Reminder, Trump has been having staffing difficulties. Schilling already has an in at Breitbart. If Paul O’Neill can vouch for him, it’s not that outlandish that Schilling could be in line for a position with the Trump administration.