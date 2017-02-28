Curt Schilling Got Burned By Jason Kander On Twitter

USA Today Sports

Donald Trump said that American soldiers “don’t fight to win.” Veteran and Democratic politician Jason Kander took issue with the comment.

Schilling, considering a political career himself, took issue with Kander’s critique. Kander did not read into the President’s wording with Schilling’s particular political bent.

Schilling then disparaged Kander’s war service in Afghanistan and pointed to his own experience having spent time visiting the troops.

Kander cut him down, hard.

Reminder, Trump has been having staffing difficulties. Schilling already has an in at Breitbart. If Paul O’Neill can vouch for him, it’s not that outlandish that Schilling could be in line for a position with the Trump administration.

