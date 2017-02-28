DeMarcus Cousins Rides in Mardi Gras Float with Booze and Women's Underwear, Is Adjusting to Life in New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans have gone 0-3 since trading for DeMarcus Cousins. The on-court adaptation process is ongoing. Off of it, though, Cousins is assimilating nicely to life in his new city.

Today he is riding in a Mardi Gras parade float with Anthony Davis, wearing panties on his head and drinking. On a Tuesday morning! What a life. A person would get all kinds of dirty looks if they did this in Sacramento.

Time will tell if the Kings or Pelicans got the better end of this blockbuster trade. For now, though, it’s pretty clear Boogie is enjoying an upgrade.

It's safe to say that @boogiecousins is having no problems adjusting to New Orleans. He's currently riding in Zulu with panties on his head. pic.twitter.com/F9TZC0DjwP — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) February 28, 2017