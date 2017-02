Kevin Durant hyper-extended his knee Tuesday night when Zaza Pachulia rolled up on him early in the Warriors’ game at Washington.

Durant is out for the rest of the night, and is scheduled for an MRI.

Kevin Durant is out for the rest of the game (hyperextended knee) pic.twitter.com/vJZFcyCDN9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 1, 2017

Durant walked back to the locker room under his own power, but didn’t look good doing it.