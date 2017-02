The New York Jets told Darrelle Revis on Tuesday they planned to release him.

“When you’re dealing with a player of Darrelle’s caliber, these decisions are extremely hard to make,” said general manager Mike Maccagnan.

Revis, 31, played eight total seasons with the Jets, who drafted him in 2007, traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, and re-signed him in 2015 after he was let go by the Patriots. He started 14 games and had one interception for the Jets in 2016.