Kevin Durant Credited With Very Questionable Assist on Steph Curry Basket

Kevin Durant got a rebound with about 10:33 remaining in the 3rd quarter in the Warriors win over the 76ers on Monday night. He then gave the ball to Stephen Curry who took about 7 dribbles to cover about three-quarters of the court and made a lay-up about 5 seconds later. Durant was given credit for the assist.

It kind of makes you wonder about all these record-setting triple-doubles. Of course, who knows if the guys scoring Oscar Robertson’s games knew what a real assist looked like on a daily basis? Human error is what makes basketball so special. I don’t even want to hear about robot stat keepers.

Just watch it and tell me if this assist is real.. getting ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/GhmdS4gJGF — Dawkins (@DawkinsMTA) February 28, 2017

Durant finished with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and “4” assists. And lest you think we’re picking on Durant, LeBron James had a similar “assist” two seasons ago.