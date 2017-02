The Washington Wizards got a big win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, helped at the end by some clutch free-throw shooting from forward Markieff Morris.

Morris was asked about his performance, and spoke in metaphor.

Markieff Morris on his clutch FTs: "My wife tells me all the time I've got big nuts. I put my nuts on the line tonight." #Wizards pic.twitter.com/U84IEvIiVs — Locked On Wizards (@lockedonwizards) March 1, 2017

Morris had 22 points and six rebounds.