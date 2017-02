Munenori Kawasaki didn’t play in the postseason for the Chicago Cubs last year, but he was with the team when they won the World Series. Whether or not the Cubs gave him a ring – he appeared in 14 games last season – his celebrity continues to grow. Here he is in a new commercial for a Japanese fizzy alcoholic lemon beverage. He dances. He uses a samurai sword. He is Muni.

[SI]