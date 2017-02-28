Posh London Club Allegedly Told Mark Ingram, Other Saints They Were "Too Urban" to Come In

Mark Ingram and a few other Saints players — including Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell and BW Webb — are gallivanting around the United Kingdom this week. All was going swimmingly until they showed up for reserved bottle service at the Cirque Le Soir club in London’s Soho neighborhood, and were evidently turned away:

This sure sounds coded. One possible caveat, however, is that they might not have met dress code? Having studied abroad in London, the clubs there are hella strict about what they allow or don’t allow you to wear in. This is the case in many big cities — and a case that goes ignored in many cases if you’re a customer of the table-buying variety — but they’re particularly snooty there. Nevertheless, if that were the case they could have just said that directly.

But, nightclub bouncers as a whole aren’t always the most nuanced fellows. (This nightclub has a particular reputation for decadence.)

Anyways, it doesn’t seem like Ingram is letting this ruin his holiday, and it’s presumable other discos in London would be more than happy to be recipients of his quid.

