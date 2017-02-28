Rahkeem Cornwall is a Massive Cricketer

Rahkeem Cornwall is a massive 24-year old cricketer from the West Indies. Not many cricket stats easily translate to an American sports blog, but height and weight make sense, especially when you’ve got accompanying pictures. Cornwall is 200cm which is about 6’6″. I’ve also seen him mentioned as 6’5″. Either way, he towers over his teammates. He also weighs somewhere between 20 stone (280 pounds) and 140kg (308 pounds).

Cornwall had a big outing against England over the weekend.

Here’s some older, but clearer video of him raking. Depending on how famous he gets playing cricket it’s only a matter of time until he secures an invite to Mets Spring Training.