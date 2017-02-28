USA Today Sports

Rahkeem Cornwall is a Massive Cricketer

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS - FEBRUARY 27: Rahkeem Cornwall of WICB President's XI bats during the tour match between WICB President's XI and England at Warner Park on February 26, 2017 in Basseterre, St Kitts (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Craft Sports

Rahkeem Cornwall is a massive 24-year old cricketer from the West Indies. Not many cricket stats easily translate to an American sports blog, but height and weight make sense, especially when you’ve got accompanying pictures. Cornwall is 200cm which is about 6’6″. I’ve also seen him mentioned as 6’5″. Either way, he towers over his teammates. He also weighs somewhere between 20 stone (280 pounds) and 140kg (308 pounds).

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS - FEBRUARY 27: Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall (right) of WICB President's XI during the tour match between WICB President's XI and England at Warner Park on February 26, 2017 in Basseterre, St Kitts (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Cornwall had a big outing against England over the weekend.

Here’s some older, but clearer video of him raking. Depending on how famous he gets playing cricket it’s only a matter of time until he secures an invite to Mets Spring Training.

, , Craft Sports

