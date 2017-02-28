USA Today Sports

Roundup: Clemson Revenue Soars After Title; Shaq vs JaVale McGee & Oscars Vanity Fair Party Recap

US actress and model Emily Ratajkowski arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on February 26, 2017. / AFP / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Roundup: Clemson Revenue Soars After Title; Shaq vs JaVale McGee & Oscars Vanity Fair Party Recap

Roundup

Roundup: Clemson Revenue Soars After Title; Shaq vs JaVale McGee & Oscars Vanity Fair Party Recap

Emily Ratajkowski at the Vanity Fair party … she somehow wasn’t mentioned in the Washington Post recapdrunk driver plows into Mardi Gras crowd, injures 28 … the Best Picture mix-up at the Oscars happened because a managing partner at Pricewaterhouse Coopers was taking a picture of Emma Stone … church in North Carolina tried to beat the devil out of everyone, literally … out with Homecoming King and Queen; in with Homecoming Royals … yes, America is going crazy, yes, the internet is to blame … yikes: “Connected teddy bears leaked kids’ voices online” … racists disrupt birthday party of little kid, then cry about getting 35 years in jail … “‘Large quantity’ of stolen Whataburger numbers seized by cops” …

David Parry of the Colts, a defensive lineman who has started every game since being drafted in 2015, was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly stole a golf cart and crashed it. [Indy Star]

Great story on young red-headed high school basketball star Nico Mannion. He didn’t come out of nowhere, though – both his parents were big-time athletes. [SI.com]

Celtics lose in Atlanta, Toronto beats New York on a DeMar DeRozan shot, and here come the Raptors! [The Star]

Good piece here: Scott Boras has the Nationals over a barrel, which is why they signed Matt Wieters to a big deal when they didn’t need him. [Washington Times]

Totally fake news coming out of the Northwest about a new arena. [Seattle Times]

Is Vlade Divac saying dumb things like this because he wants to get fired, or because he knows he’s already a goner? This trade was much better than the one he pulled the trigger on. [BSN Denver.com]

If I were a Redskins fan reading all these Kirk Cousins stories, I’d be really nervous. [Washington Post]

Clemson projects to net $700k in licensing revenue after winning the National Championship. [Tiger.net]

Five years of picking on JaVale McGee isn’t enough for Shaq? Find a target that matters, man.

The SI Swimsuit You Tube page can’t stop churning out these videos.

, Roundup

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home