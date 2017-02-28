Roundup: Clemson Revenue Soars After Title; Shaq vs JaVale McGee & Oscars Vanity Fair Party Recap

Emily Ratajkowski at the Vanity Fair party … she somehow wasn’t mentioned in the Washington Post recap … drunk driver plows into Mardi Gras crowd, injures 28 … the Best Picture mix-up at the Oscars happened because a managing partner at Pricewaterhouse Coopers was taking a picture of Emma Stone … church in North Carolina tried to beat the devil out of everyone, literally … out with Homecoming King and Queen; in with Homecoming Royals … yes, America is going crazy, yes, the internet is to blame … yikes: “Connected teddy bears leaked kids’ voices online” … racists disrupt birthday party of little kid, then cry about getting 35 years in jail … “‘Large quantity’ of stolen Whataburger numbers seized by cops” …

David Parry of the Colts, a defensive lineman who has started every game since being drafted in 2015, was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly stole a golf cart and crashed it. [Indy Star]

Great story on young red-headed high school basketball star Nico Mannion. He didn’t come out of nowhere, though – both his parents were big-time athletes. [SI.com]

Celtics lose in Atlanta, Toronto beats New York on a DeMar DeRozan shot, and here come the Raptors! [The Star]

Good piece here: Scott Boras has the Nationals over a barrel, which is why they signed Matt Wieters to a big deal when they didn’t need him. [Washington Times]

Totally fake news coming out of the Northwest about a new arena. [Seattle Times]

Is Vlade Divac saying dumb things like this because he wants to get fired, or because he knows he’s already a goner? This trade was much better than the one he pulled the trigger on. [BSN Denver.com]

If I were a Redskins fan reading all these Kirk Cousins stories, I’d be really nervous. [Washington Post]

Clemson projects to net $700k in licensing revenue after winning the National Championship. [Tiger.net]

Five years of picking on JaVale McGee isn’t enough for Shaq? Find a target that matters, man.

The SI Swimsuit You Tube page can’t stop churning out these videos.