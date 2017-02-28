WGC-Mexico Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Expect Some Extremely Long Drives

The second WGC event of the season, the WGC-Mexico Championship, gets underway on Thursday in Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec. The field is loaded, 49 of the top 50 golfers are in it, and this is also the event that Rory McIlroy has chosen to make his return to after suffering a rib injury during the SA Open.

The players will be playing at 7,800 feet above sea level. This is the highest altitude that any PGA Tour event has been played. Before this, the highest event was the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills outside of Denver in 2014. It’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing some long drives this week.

Odds via BookMaker.eu

WGC-Mexico Championship odds via BookMaker.eu Dustin Johnson +685 Jordan Spieth +925 Rory McIlroy +1415 Hideki Matsuyama +1415 Henrik Stenson +1415 Rickie Fowler +2050 Justin Rose +2250 Adam Scott +2700 Jon Rahm +2850 Sergio Garcia +3450 Justin Thomas +4050 Gary Woodland +4050

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

Time Hole Players 11:03 AM 1 Mackenzie Hughes Brendan Steele 10 Emliano Grillo Brandon Stone Bill Haas 11:14 AM 1 Ross Fisher K.T. Kim Matthew Griffin 10 Matt Kuchar Jimmy Walker Brooks Koepka 11:25 AM 1 Thorbjorn Olesen Daniel Berger Sam Brazel 10 Danny Willett Bubba Watson Paul Casey 11:36 AM 1 Jason Dufner Soren Kjeldsen Jeunghun Wang 10 Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy Hideki Matsuyama 11:47 AM 1 Tommy Fleetwood Pat Perez Mike Hendry 10 Justin Thomas Rickie Fowler Sergio Garcia 11:58 AM 1 Pablo Larrazabal Chris Wood Kevin Chappell 10 Jon Rahm Martin Kaymer Gary Woodland 12:09 PM 1 Kevin Kisner Matthew Fitzpatrick Rafa Cabrera-Bello 10 Scott Hend Jhonattan Vegas Si Woo Kim 12:20 PM 1 Charl Schwartzel Roberto Diaz J.B. Holmes 10 Roberto Castro Joost Luiten Andy Sullivan 12:31 PM 1 Phil Mickelson Brandt Snedeker Louis Oosthuizen 10 Lee Westwood Kevin Na Marcus Fraser 12:42 PM 1 Tyrrell Hatton Branden Grace Russell Knox 10 Hideto Tanihara Richard Sterne Scott Piercy 12:53 PM 1 Henrik Stenson Jordan Spieth Adam Scott 10 Zach Johnson Bernd Wiesberger Byeong Hun An 1:04 PM 1 Alexander Noren Patrick Reed Justin Rose 10 Yuta Ikeda Ryan Moore Fabrizio Zanotti 1:15 PM 1 Francesco Molinari Jim Furyk Thomas Pieters 10 William McGirt David Lipsky Sean O’Hair

My Pick

Dustin Johnson. Playing at a very high altitude and hitting it as far as he does should make the course feel like miniature golf.