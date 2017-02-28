WGC-Mexico Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Expect Some Extremely Long Drives

The second WGC event of the season, the WGC-Mexico Championship, gets underway on Thursday in Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec. The field is loaded, 49 of the top 50 golfers are in it, and this is also the event that Rory McIlroy has chosen to make his return to after suffering a rib injury during the SA Open.
The players will be playing at 7,800 feet above sea level. This is the highest altitude that any PGA Tour event has been played. Before this, the highest event was the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills outside of Denver in 2014. It’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing some long drives this week.
Odds via BookMaker.eu
|
|Dustin Johnson
|+685
|Jordan Spieth
|+925
|Rory McIlroy
|+1415
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1415
|Henrik Stenson
|+1415
|Rickie Fowler
|+2050
|Justin Rose
|+2250
|Adam Scott
|+2700
|Jon Rahm
|+2850
|Sergio Garcia
|+3450
|Justin Thomas
|+4050
|Gary Woodland
|+4050
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|11:03 AM
|1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Brendan Steele
|10
|Emliano Grillo
|Brandon Stone
|Bill Haas
|11:14 AM
|1
|Ross Fisher
|K.T. Kim
|Matthew Griffin
|10
|Matt Kuchar
|Jimmy Walker
|Brooks Koepka
|11:25 AM
|1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Daniel Berger
|Sam Brazel
|10
|Danny Willett
|Bubba Watson
|Paul Casey
|11:36 AM
|1
|Jason Dufner
|Soren Kjeldsen
|Jeunghun Wang
|10
|Dustin Johnson
|Rory McIlroy
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11:47 AM
|1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Pat Perez
|Mike Hendry
|10
|Justin Thomas
|Rickie Fowler
|Sergio Garcia
|11:58 AM
|1
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Chris Wood
|Kevin Chappell
|10
|Jon Rahm
|Martin Kaymer
|Gary Woodland
|12:09 PM
|1
|Kevin Kisner
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|10
|Scott Hend
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Si Woo Kim
|12:20 PM
|1
|Charl Schwartzel
|Roberto Diaz
|J.B. Holmes
|10
|Roberto Castro
|Joost Luiten
|Andy Sullivan
|12:31 PM
|1
|Phil Mickelson
|Brandt Snedeker
|Louis Oosthuizen
|10
|Lee Westwood
|Kevin Na
|Marcus Fraser
|12:42 PM
|1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Branden Grace
|Russell Knox
|10
|Hideto Tanihara
|Richard Sterne
|Scott Piercy
|12:53 PM
|1
|Henrik Stenson
|Jordan Spieth
|Adam Scott
|10
|Zach Johnson
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Byeong Hun An
|1:04 PM
|1
|Alexander Noren
|Patrick Reed
|Justin Rose
|10
|Yuta Ikeda
|Ryan Moore
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|1:15 PM
|1
|Francesco Molinari
|Jim Furyk
|Thomas Pieters
|10
|William McGirt
|David Lipsky
|Sean O’Hair
My Pick
Dustin Johnson. Playing at a very high altitude and hitting it as far as he does should make the course feel like miniature golf.
