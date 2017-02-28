WGC-Mexico Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Expect Some Extremely Long Drives

Golf USA Today Sports

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The second WGC event of the season, the WGC-Mexico Championship, gets underway on Thursday in Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec. The field is loaded, 49 of the top 50 golfers are in it, and this is also the event that Rory McIlroy has chosen to make his return to after suffering a rib injury during the SA Open.

The players will be playing at 7,800 feet above sea level. This is the highest altitude that any PGA Tour event has been played. Before this, the highest event was the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills outside of Denver in 2014. It’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing some long drives this week.

WGC-Mexico Championship odds via BookMaker.eu
Dustin Johnson +685 Jordan Spieth +925
Rory McIlroy +1415 Hideki Matsuyama +1415
Henrik Stenson +1415 Rickie Fowler +2050
Justin Rose +2250 Adam Scott +2700
Jon Rahm +2850 Sergio Garcia +3450
Justin Thomas +4050 Gary Woodland +4050

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC
Sunday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

Time Hole Players
11:03 AM 1 Mackenzie Hughes Brendan Steele
10 Emliano Grillo Brandon Stone Bill Haas
11:14 AM 1 Ross Fisher K.T. Kim Matthew Griffin
10 Matt Kuchar Jimmy Walker Brooks Koepka
11:25 AM 1 Thorbjorn Olesen Daniel Berger Sam Brazel
10 Danny Willett Bubba Watson Paul Casey
11:36 AM 1 Jason Dufner Soren Kjeldsen Jeunghun Wang
10 Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy Hideki Matsuyama
11:47 AM 1 Tommy Fleetwood Pat Perez Mike Hendry
10 Justin Thomas Rickie Fowler Sergio Garcia
11:58 AM 1 Pablo Larrazabal Chris Wood Kevin Chappell
10 Jon Rahm Martin Kaymer Gary Woodland
12:09 PM 1 Kevin Kisner Matthew Fitzpatrick Rafa Cabrera-Bello
10 Scott Hend Jhonattan Vegas Si Woo Kim
12:20 PM 1 Charl Schwartzel Roberto Diaz J.B. Holmes
10 Roberto Castro Joost Luiten Andy Sullivan
12:31 PM 1 Phil Mickelson Brandt Snedeker Louis Oosthuizen
10 Lee Westwood Kevin Na Marcus Fraser
12:42 PM 1 Tyrrell Hatton Branden Grace Russell Knox
10 Hideto Tanihara Richard Sterne Scott Piercy
12:53 PM 1 Henrik Stenson Jordan Spieth Adam Scott
10 Zach Johnson Bernd Wiesberger Byeong Hun An
1:04 PM 1 Alexander Noren Patrick Reed Justin Rose
10 Yuta Ikeda Ryan Moore Fabrizio Zanotti
1:15 PM 1 Francesco Molinari Jim Furyk Thomas Pieters
10 William McGirt David Lipsky Sean O’Hair

My Pick

Dustin Johnson. Playing at a very high altitude and hitting it as far as he does should make the course feel like miniature golf.

