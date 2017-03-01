NBA USA Today Sports

Jahlil Okafor is Out There Giving Far Less Than 100 Percent Tonight

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 1: Jahlil Okafor #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 1, 2015 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jahlil Okafor

NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Miami playing the Heat. Jahlil Okafor is on the court, although it appears he’s not entirely invested in the game. Check out his defensive effort on this possession. It is … lackluster. If a stranger on your pickup team did this, it’d be hard not to say something to him. Perhaps the professionals on the Sixers are more patient than most.

