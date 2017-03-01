Jahlil Okafor is Out There Giving Far Less Than 100 Percent Tonight

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Miami playing the Heat. Jahlil Okafor is on the court, although it appears he’s not entirely invested in the game. Check out his defensive effort on this possession. It is … lackluster. If a stranger on your pickup team did this, it’d be hard not to say something to him. Perhaps the professionals on the Sixers are more patient than most.
