USA Today Sports

John Tortorella Screamed at Officials After an Overtime Loss

John Tortorella Screamed at Officials After an Overtime Loss

NHL

John Tortorella Screamed at Officials After an Overtime Loss

John Tortorella had to be restrained by players following the Winnipeg Jets overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. A questionable penalty was called on Seth Jones that eventually resulted in game-winner for Montreal. Tortorella was walking across the ice to the locker room when he spotted the officials and decided to voice some concerns about their decision-making and critical thinking. After the game, Torts would only talk about how hard both teams played. That may save him from another in a long line of fines for comments about officiating.

, , , NHL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home