John Tortorella Screamed at Officials After an Overtime Loss

John Tortorella had to be restrained by players following the Winnipeg Jets overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. A questionable penalty was called on Seth Jones that eventually resulted in game-winner for Montreal. Tortorella was walking across the ice to the locker room when he spotted the officials and decided to voice some concerns about their decision-making and critical thinking. After the game, Torts would only talk about how hard both teams played. That may save him from another in a long line of fines for comments about officiating.