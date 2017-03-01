Lonzo Ball Needs to Be Careful - His Dad Could End up Costing Him NBA Money

Lonzo Ball's father is costing him a chance at the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. via @jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/MgvvzN68pt — FS1 (@FS1) March 1, 2017

Lonzo Ball is 19, the best freshman UCLA has had since Kevin Love, and the point guard is poised to lead the Bruins to a title in the next six weeks.

Except his pageant dad, Lavar Ball, keeps yapping to the media with unbelievably dumb comments: My son is better than Stephen Curry, Lonzo needs to play for the Lakers, and he mentioned the “Ball Brand” in the same breath as the Jordan Brand.

Dude, put a cork in it.

This is not helping.

UCLA plays Washington tonight, and the game is on FS1, so naturally, except Lavar Ball to find his way onto TV and say something crazy.

And NBA teams will continue to cringe.