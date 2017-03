Northwestern executed a perfect Hail Mary play to stun Michigan, 67-65, at the buzzer. With 1.7 seconds remaining, Nathan Taphorn threw a pass the length of the court to Dererk Pardon, who banked in the game-winner. The dramatic victory, the 21st of the season for the Wildcats, figures to put Northwestern into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

An legion of sportswriter alums rejoiced.