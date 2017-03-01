Okay, LeBron James, We Get It -- You Love 'The Godfather'

@Toucherandrich @FredToucher LeBron James loves The Godfather so much that he walks & reads. I bet he was surprised by the 🎥 in front of him pic.twitter.com/D2ugfYyQSX — Michael Essery (@mikeawesome19) March 1, 2017

ESPN cameras happened to catch LeBron James arriving for tonight’s game against Boston. He was reading Mario Puzo’s The Godfather while he walked into the arena. How serendipitous! What are the odds?

Probably quite high considering the fact that everyone loves chilling out with a good book while walking. It’s a totally normal way to read.

James’ love for all things Godfather is well-documented. He claimed to have watched the film version weekly during last year’s playoff run but was unable to identify a favorite scene. Some jerk on the internet expressed skepticism. He doubled down on his devotion to the series after winning Finals MVP.

Here’s hoping a reporter will dig deep to find out of James prefers the movies or book. It’s an interesting question because the movies are so long, therefore less appealing to those looking to invest less time.