Richmond Spiders Baseball Players Suspended By NCAA For Playing Fantasy Football

The University of Richmond baseball team started the season with five players suspended by the NCAA for playing fantasy football. The Spiders are 7 games into the season and waiting for the NCAA to decided the status of the suspended players. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, “the fantasy football activity was reported directly to the NCAA.”

Oh, to be inside the head of the person who reported college kids to the NCAA for playing fantasy football, which along with The Bachelor, has a much more prominent home on ESPN.com than NCAA baseball.

I really hope the details of the fantasy football violation are made public. I’m also eagerly waiting to hear about the first NCAA athlete to be suspended for playing fantasy Bachelor. You know it’s coming.