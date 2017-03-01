Steve Austin Explains the Finer Points of Executing a Stone Cold Stunner to Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens hit — or, as we’ll get to, attempted to hit — Roman Reigns with a Stone Cold Stunner at the Royal Rumble in late January. It was an obvious homage to Steve Austin in his native Texas, though Austin was less than enthused with Owens’ execution of the move.

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

This week, Owens was a guest on Austin’s podcast, and Austin explained the finer points of how to execute the move. The technical explanation — which I actually find really interesting! — begins at the 5:20-mark:

A) It made me smile that the two kept up shades of kayfabe (the wrestling term for staying in character) during this interaction — i.e. Owens talking about how difficult it is to defeat Roman Reigns — and Owens is as good as anyone on the planet today at delivering promos with a winking nature that this is all supposed to be amusing.

B) Who knew that isolating the jaw — in a way, mimicking an uppercut in boxing — was the key aspect of the Stunner?